Picture: succo/Pixabay

A Verulam mother who dumped her newborn baby in a black garbage bag and left the child on the roadside to be picked up by waste services has escaped jail time. Durban -





The 31-year-old woman who cannot be named as she has two other minor children, was sentenced to 6 years imprisonment, wholly suspended for 5 years, on condition that she is not convicted of the same crime.





She pleaded guilty to attempted murder in April this year.





The woman seemed relieved as she stood in the dock at Verulam Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.





In her guilty plea the woman said she that she knew that child was alive when she dumped the baby and said she expected the baby to have been removed by the waste services.





She said she delivered her baby in the bathroom of her home on her own in January this year, and thereafter wrapped the newborn in her clothing before placing the child in a bin packet and leaving the child on the road.





She conceded that her actions were unlawful.



