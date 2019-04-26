Ahmed Kathrada

Opinion - IT IS less than a month before South Africans are expected to cast their votes for the political party of their choice in the sixth South African national and provincial elections. Many of us who have voted before have become increasingly accustomed to politicians of various parties approaching us in an effort to secure our votes and support.

Promises are made and there is creative interpretation on the closeness between the political party and the community one belongs to.

In particular, I am sure there are many political parties that try to strategically highlight the participation of the community of Indian-origin and whichever political party.

The simple truth and fact is, the ANC is different to any other political party on the ballot sheet.

The relationship between the ANC and the community of persons of Indian origin is not one born out of canvassing for votes.

The relationship is one that was forged in the trenches of Struggle, not one designed out of opportunistic and expedient processes.

The heroes of the ANC and the Struggle against apartheid include a host of ANC comrades who were of Indian origin. They are celebrated and revered as South African heroes. Even before the formation of the ANC in 1912, Pixley ka Seme met Mahatma Gandhi in 1911.

And the close relations between the ANC and the leadership within the South African Indian community, resulted in the world-famous Three Doctors’ Pact of 1947, between the leaders of the Natal and Transvaal Indian Congresses and the ANC, that is GM Naicker, YM Dadoo and AB Xuma respectively.

It is the Three Doctors’ Pact that ushered in the principle of non-racialism. The ANC becomes the voice and face of non-racialism in the world.

The list of ANC comrades who are South African Indians is vast and too many to mention.

They include Dawood Seedat, Monty Naicker, JN Singh, Yusuf Cachalia, Yusuf Dadoo, Debi Singh, Cassim Amra, HA Naidoo, PM Harry, George Poonen, Billy Nair, Gopalal Hurbans, Yusuf Cachalia, Ahmed Kathrada, Ismail Meer, Chota Motala, Billy Nair, MP Naicker, Indres Naidoo, Reggie Vandayar, Sirish Nanabhai, Ebrahim Ebrahim, Nato Barbenia, Sunny Singh, George Naicker, Siva Pillay, Kay Moonsamy, Kisten Dorasamy, Mac Maharaj, Lalloo Chiba, MD Naidoo, M Pather, Salim Essop, Abdul Minty, Phyllis Naidoo, Kader Asmal, Essop Pahad, Aziz Pahad, Mewa Ramgobin, Rabi Bagwandeen, George Sewpershad, Paul David, Ela Gandhi, Ahmed Timol, Mohammed Essop, Amina Desai, Fatima Meer, Govin Reddy, Yunus Carrim, Lloyd Padayachee, Pravin Gordhan, Sharm Maharaj, Roy Padayachie, Yunus Mahomed, Mohammed Valli Moosa, Ismail Momoniat, Feroze Cachalia, Azhar Cachalia, Essop Jasat, Cassim Saloojee, Ramlal Bhoola, Lalloo Chiba, Reggie Vandayar, Judge Zac Yacoob, Professor Jerry Coovadia, George Sewpershad, MJ Naidoo, Farouk Meer, Ivan Pillay, Mo Shaik, Abba Omar, Dr Vijay Ramluckan, Lenny Naidoo, Krishna Rabilal, Derek Naidoo, Jude Francis, Yusuf Akhalwaya and Prakash Napier.

It is easy to think that the ANC is just like any other political party, courting Indian community support because it is election time or by pulling on the heartstrings by mentioning the heroes of the past.

However, this cannot be further from the truth.

The involvement of South African Indians in the ANC-led liberation movement was not an act of convenience, but an act of a single people working together.

The apartheid state and its agents have for decades tried to break the support of the ANC by progressive persons within the Indian community. They embarked on various dirty tricks, within their own divide-and-rule strategies.

Chief among this strategy was the tactic of the so-called “swart gevaar” (black danger).

They played on racist stereotyping to play into fears within all communities in South Africa.

However, the ANC movement organisations were not swayed by their tactics.

Throughout the history of the ANC movement, the role of comrades of Indian origin have been central and at leadership levels.

This has not been as a result of social and electoral engineering, but a product of consciousness and respect.

Today, there are many political parties who use the selfsame tactic of “swart gevaar” and divide and rule.

Lies are spread that the ANC marginalises persons of Indian origin, especially in the public sector.

Under an ANC government, employment equity policies and law includes Indians in the definition of targeted groups.

The government defines black to include Indian.

If you look at the South African public sector, you will see that persons of Indian origin are far more represented now than they were during the apartheid era.

It is also true, though, that through the personal frustrations of employment or economic opportunity some people, even within the ANC, have tried to scapegoat the South African Indian community.

Whenever this has occurred, the ANC has not shirked its responsibilities and has dealt with these individuals.

It is only the ANC that continues to be the natural home for all progressive and freedom-loving South African Indians.

We believe the Indian community has a rich and long history of fighting for freedom and prosperity for all South Africans. Their home will always be the ANC.

* Mashatile is the treasurer-general of the ANC.

