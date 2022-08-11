ANC battles: Young lions generally kick out older males

In the wild the lifespan of a male lion is not very long with few surviving for more than a decade. Young lions generally kick out older males to take over the pride and, after a few years, they themselves get kicked out by a younger lion. Sihle Zikalala was once a young lion within the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal. In November 2015 he defeated Senzo Mchunu to become the provincial chairperson of the party. In other words, he became the leader of the pride in this province.

Story continues below Advertisement

Like all strong lions do, Zikalala kicked out Mchunu, who the ANC had made the premier of KZN. However, Zikalala decided not to become premier immediately. He gave the job to Willies Mchunu who in turn appointed Zikalala as the provincial executive in charge of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs. During the May 2019 elections, the ANC won the most votes in KZN and Zikalala was appointed premier. Finally, he was the lion king. For slightly over three years he ruled over his ANC pride and everyone else in this part of the African bush. It was a tough time with Covid-19, the July 2021 unrest and two floods.

Story continues below Advertisement

On July 23, Siboniso Duma did what young lions naturally do – he took on Zikalala in a battle for the pride. Zikalala was not just defeated, he was mauled. The victor told everyone that Zikalala would remain as premier of the province but everyone knew that’s not how pride dynamics work. And so, within two weeks, Zikalala left with his tail between his legs. Few were sad to see Zikalala go. But the IFP were the most vicious.

Story continues below Advertisement

Welcoming his resignation, Velenkosini Hlabisa, the leader of his pride, said: “Premier Zikalala has been the worst premier of KZN since the advent of democracy. Almost all departments under Zikalala’s tenure were implicated in corruption-related activities.” Some would dismiss his comments as nothing more than a catfight. But cats are smart animals with more powerful brains than dogs. And, if you asked the ordinary person in KZN, he or she would most likely agree with Hlabisa. Zikalala seemed more occupied with what was happening within his pride and forgot that as the alpha male he had a responsibility over everyone in KZN.

Story continues below Advertisement

Zikalala’s failure as a leader was most evident during the riots in July last year. Testifying at an inquiry hosted by the South African Human Rights Commission, Melanie Veness, the chief executive of the Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business said nobody in the police or government was prepared to help. When she called Zikalala he didn’t bother taking her call. While she expected a roar for law and order, she didn’t even get a meow. Zikalala may no longer be the alpha male but he has not left the pride lands. He will now take up a position as an ordinary ANC member of the KZN legislature, no doubt planning how he can muster the strength to take on Duma in a fresh battle.