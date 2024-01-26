Don’t look to medicine, matriculants

A 93% aggregate with 9 distinctions. That was what it took to get into the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine as a female South African of Indian descent. I got a R20 000 discount for my first year of medical school and my father paid every cent in full for the subsequent five years. My father is also a South African of Indian descent. He lived in a one bedroom home with his five siblings and parents. He worked as a common labourer but was blessed with the strength, courage and determination to open his own business – his highest level of education being a matric certificate. His blood, sweat and tears are what got me a private school education and put me through medical school.

I managed to complete my six year medical degree cum laude. That still didn’t earn me any discounts or favours. I was lucky enough to be placed within KwaZulu-Natal for both internship and community service, and completed it with an excellent work ethic. My ultimate goal is to become a paediatrician, and serve and help the children of this country who need dedicated doctors. To aid me on this journey and to get a head start, I wrote an extra exam for paediatrics and passed this with distinction as well. Towards the end of community service, the rat race to find a job began. It is common knowledge in the medical field that government posts are hard to come by due to funding. There simply is no money to pay doctors – despite there being a shortage of doctors. In 2022, our doctor-patient ratio was 1:3198. The recommended ratio by the World Health Organization is 1:1000. Government posts are advertised on the government website and applicants who meet all requirements are free to apply. Many of the adverts for paediatric posts included a disclaimer saying that preference will be given to ‘African males,’ but everyone is encouraged to apply. Feeling slightly deterred, I applied anyway. I did not get any feedback – from any of the 8 posts I applied for in KwaZulu-Natal and 2 posts in Gauteng.

The facility that I completed my community service at were thoroughly impressed with my work and level of commitment, and offered me a post. Two weeks later, a directive from the district office of the department of health was received: All new posts that become available are to be held for bursary holders. And the food was figuratively snatched from my mouth. It is now January 2024. I am a cum laude medical doctor. I am sitting at home – unemployed. But I am not alone – most of my peers are in the same boat as I am. There are currently almost 800 unemployed medical doctors in the country, while the people of our country are travelling for 2 to 3 hours and sitting in queues for 5 to 6 hours waiting to see a doctor. My options are:

1. Go around GP practices and private hospitals and beg for any number of locum hours available. 2. Sit at home and wait for a government post to become available (for months? Years?). 3. Open my own GP practice (take a loan? Sell a kidney?) – and let go of the dream of ever specialising.

4. Leave the country and find some place that actually wants the skills and knowledge that I have. With matric results having been released, seeing the enthusiastic smiles and optimistic plans for the future of many of the top achievers, brings a sadness to my heart. Nine years ago, that was me. Excited to be one step closer to realising my dreams. If I knew then what I know now, would I still have chosen the path that I have? After sacrificing nine years of my life to be sitting unemployed, would I still have accepted the offer to study medicine? Almost a month into unemployment, with debit orders looming, the answer is probably, no. I don’t come from a privileged enough background to be able to sit and wait indefinitely for the government to realise my potential.

I have the passion and drive to want to serve the children of my country but am now being forced into the private sector just so I can have some form of income. I am a South African citizen. My family and I have worked hard to get to where we are. But we are always left behind. We have doctors able, willing and ready to work; we have patients desperate to get the treatment that is their basic human right. We have our government, failing us in every way possible.