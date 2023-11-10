From Tiger to SRK, expect action-packed cinema viewing

GET ready for an action-packed Diwali treat as Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reunite in Tiger, which will be in cinemas on Sunday, November 12. Expectation is mounting with advanced bookings in India surging. An extra 7am show was added to accommodate the demand.

The film marks the third instalment of the high-octane Tiger franchise, and it boasts Imraan Hashmi as the formidable antagonist. Adding to the star-studded cast, Shahrukh Khan will make a special cameo appearance as Pathaan, promising a cinematic extravaganza that fans can’t afford to miss. This Diwali, prepare for fireworks both on and off the screen with Tiger.

Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday gift to fans – more SRK! ICONIC superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 58th birthday last Thursday and it appears that he has no intention of slowing down. In a double birthday treat, he unveiled the teaser or ‘drop 1’ for his upcoming film, Dunki, which is set for a global release on December 21.

Additionally, for those who may have missed his last blockbuster Jawan, you can now catch it on Netflix. King Khan’s return to the silver screen in 2023, after a four-year hiatus, with the colossal hits Pathan and Jawan reaffirmed his unwavering reign as the king of Bollywood. With such an impressive track record, expectations are high for his third release of the year, Dunki. The teaser has left fans and film enthusiasts buzzing with excitement.

Dunki revolves around Khan and his friends, portrayed by Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Vikram Kochhar, who aspire to move to London but lack the means to do so, leading them to resort to the unconventional and illegal ‘donkey flight’ method. The teaser promises an intriguing and entertaining storyline. It is worth noting that Dunki will be clashing with Prabhas’s Salaar – Part One – Cease Fire, but many industry experts believe this clash will only elevate the quality of Indian cinema. Online, the buzz surrounding Dunki has been nothing short of wild, with some already labelling it a blockbuster in the making. Could it be yet another global smash hit for Shah Rukh? They say the third time’s the charm, and we can’t wait to find out.