Opinion - ANYONE who truly knows me will tell you that despite being plus size, I don’t lack in the confidence department. I love my curves, big booty, and thick thighs. My boudoir photo shoot left me embracing my badassery (behaviour, characteristics, or actions regarded as formidably impressive) even more so than normal.

Boudoir photography has become popular, yet many women still sit on the fence as to whether they should or should not have a boudoir shoot done.

As women, we tend to be hard and overcritical of ourselves. This ends up being the very thing that holds us back from achieving our full potential when it comes to self-acceptance and self-love.

Boudoir is a French word meaning a lady’s private dressing room or bedroom. In photography, boudoir refers to a style in which women pose for photographs - partially clothed or in lingerie.

These photos are also used as a way to document how great you look and feel about yourself at that given time.

The response on my blog, “Fit Like Mummy”, to the photos has been phenomenal.

I have received an influx of wonderful messages complimenting me and cheering me on for doing the shoot.

I have also received messages from women, who have embraced the movement of self-acceptance and self-love.

Two things have, however, piqued my interest and have left me questioning why we, as women, think the way we do.

Firstly, I received a few comments saying that my husband is a lucky guy. I have loads of issues with this.

If it took hair extensions and make-up to make him realise he is a lucky guy, then Houston we have a problem. Why does it have to come down to what the men (or anyone else) think about us?

Why do we, as women, give so much power to the thoughts and opinions of others?

I (like all of you) am an independent, free-thinking woman and doing a boudoir shoot was firstly for myself and secondly for my blog followers, by way of encouragement in self-love.

When Juanette van Schalkwyk (a photographer who specialises in Boudoir photo shoots) and I discussed the boudoir photo shoot, the idea was to empower women to see that true beauty lies within each and every one of you.

That all women are beautiful in your own unique and special way, even with stretch marks, fat thighs or saggy boobs (talking about myself here).

Secondly, why were women able to see the beauty in me, yet struggle to see it in themselves?

Why is it so easy to compliment and encourage other women, yet you beat yourselves up about almost everything.

It’s time we all embrace our power, embrace our uniqueness and embrace our beauty.

Learn to love the body you have, while you work on the body you want.

* Formerly from Chatsworth, Kisten now lives in Johannesburg and is a qualified aircraft instruments mechanic, as well as an aircraft accident and incident investigator. The 41-year-old "proudly curvy, potty-mouthed and tattooed mom" (to two gorgeous boys and a fur baby) is the author of blog, "Fit Like Mummy" - an unadulterated, no-holds barred personal blog featuring her honest take on personal failures and successes, proactive parenting, realistic approaches to fitness and health, radical self-love and more. Her intention is to empower women to "manifest the best version of themselves by finding the fit in all areas of their lives".