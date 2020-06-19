‘Our future is with your generation’

To my sons, Nasser and Ameer

We are truly living in unprecedented times, with a global coronavirus pandemic, uncertain economic conditions, a society struggling to deal with violence and hate, a climate that is strained from decades of human abuse and a world where crimes against humanity often question what makes some of us humane.

However, we also live in a time when we can use technology to make our world a smarter and smaller place, where we can invest in and promote cleaner energy, a time where we can influence others to be more loving and kind, to stop resorting to violence which, importantly, is never the answer.





Some people will test your resolve, but stay positive. Sometimes you will need to walk away and focus on other things. Some people will be hurtful and nasty, but never stoop to their level. It’s not worth it.





By all means, protect and defend your reputation and credibility, but do so with integrity.





My sons, please always strive to be happy. That’s so important in life. Be around people who make you happy. Surround yourself with people who will inspire you to make the world a better place. Be with people who love you for who you are and not what they want you to be.





In your life, no one is obliged to always treat you with complete love, except probably your mom and I. We will always love you completely, no matter what.

We are always here for you.





Life is not about material things and possessions. These will come and go as you navigate the decades ahead. Never take people and things for granted. As Lennon and McCartney once wrote: “In the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.”





Always be your best and do what makes your heart happy. And remember, what you want and what you need are not always the same thing. Cherish life, for it is short and precious.





Mom and I are so proud of all that you have achieved during your teenage years. Now that you are both in university, grab this opportunity and make the most of it.





The power of education is immense. And never forget, you have a responsibility to ensure that you pay it forward. Once you enter the working world, make personal sacrifices towards helping others. If you can, also share your time.





The investment you make in helping others will be rewarding to you in so many ways.





I know you are both respectful and well-mannered young men. So many people have recognised that sense of honesty, empathy and respect, that mom and I consistently see in you.





As you journey through the years ahead, continue to respect your elders.





Have faith in the Almighty. Remember, never resort to violence. Stand up and speak out against the issues that matter – racism, domestic violence, rape, child abuse, animal rights, mental health, climate change, crime and corruption.





Our world is struggling to overcome these challenges and your generation will, hopefully, do a much better job in finding solutions to our problems. True character is how you treat someone who can do nothing for you.





Life is not about status and title. Remember, the beauty about life is that we all have the ability to help others, so please, be good and do good.





I love you with all my heart and soul and I know someday you will be great dads. I am proud beyond measure that I get to call you my sons.





(Alan Khan is senior director of corporate affairs at the Durban University of Technology and a former radio presenter)





