POST makes a welcome return to Johannesburg

HELLO Jozi, we’re back! POST is thrilled to announce it is again appearing on news stands in Johannesburg following a flood of requests for the country’s oldest Indian newspaper to again circulate outside KwaZulu-Natal.

With the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic resulting in dramatic declines in advertising revenue, POST cut back on print publication in Johannesburg. However, we did not reckon with the impact the withdrawal of the print edition would have on our loyal readership in the City of Gold. Although POST was still available online, many readers preferred to hold a physical copy of their favourite newspaper, alongside a cup of hot tea, sev and nuts, rather than subscribing to the e-edition. The good news for our Johannesburg fans is that print copies of POST will be returning as the watchdog of the community and a window into the social activities of our reading public.

Thus, Johannesburg readers who missed their weekly diet of credible and comprehensive information can reconnect with news and once more enjoy their favourite columnists and the very brightest and best guest writers. This publication - the country’s only independent sold title catering mainly for the Indian community - has a long and intimate relationship with its readership traversing almost seven decades. It is robust and fearless and strives to mirror the pain and passion, trials and tribulations and joys and delights of its audience. The hard work of scores of journalists; their passion for truth, to inform and to entertain; has helped to weave this popular title into the community’s social fabric. While we must apologise for temporarily turning Johannesburg into a “news desert” that left our community uninformed of the goings-on that affected their kith and kin, we will ensure we again provide access to critical information to help them make wise decisions that will affect the quality of their lives.

Many KwaZulu-Natal families have friends and relatives who have settled in Johannesburg and Pretoria suburbs and who yearn to be kept informed of incidents and occurrences back home. Likewise, KZN readers want to keep abreast of the news up north. Hence, POST will now resemble a media N3, linking KZN and GP. To help POST give a local flavour to the happenings in Johannesburg, readers are advised to contact us with information about events and tip-offs about newsworthy stories. Please contact email [email protected]. You, the readers wherever you may be, are the raison dêtre for this newspaper.

Without you, we cannot exist. Hence each of you is the master that we will loyally serve. POST will endure as the community’s eyes, ears, and most important, heartbeat. YOGAS NAIR