Solar eclipse causes mayhem across soccer universe

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology seems to have come to the fore again with many pub-goers calling for its shafting. But what these eager beavers don’t realise is the problems have nothing to do with the technology but with the actual application of it by officials, partially blinded by the solar eclipse over Mexico. A few weeks ago, an official was blinded by a comet as it flew over the Anfield in the closing minutes of the City-Liverpool clash. This seemed to have come in the way of the ref, as he missed Jeremy Doku’s obvious high foot into the chest of Alexis Mac Allister. Bookmakers must have been cheering as they only had to deal with a draw instead of the thousands who bet on Liverpool winning at home.

And then there was that solar eclipse last week that blinded poor ref Anthony Taylor in the final minutes of the Liverpool-United game. The glaring light seems to have bounced off the ground and into the eyes of the beleaguered ref, who was unable to see Aaron Wan-Bissaka completely miss Harvey Elliot in his 84th-minute attempted tackle. Liverpool stepped up and secured a valuable point to go level with Arsenal. And we cannot forget in the same period (this must have been a long eclipse) ref Glenn Nyberg, who missed Bayern ‘keeper Manuel Neuer pushing over Bukayo Saka in the final minute of that Champions League quarter-final at the Emirates. Many are saying that refs and indeed linesmen must now start wearing those fancy sunglasses you see at so many of these solar events. I just say, pension off those officials who are affected by sun or what they are now calling “bookie glare”.

The best the Premiership can do for “bookie glare” is to drop guys for subsequent games. I haven’t picked up any fines or suspensions. But this is cool considering these poor decisions will forever alter the overall outcome of the Premier League this season. I hear the Premiership has now agreed to adopt new semi-automated off-side technology, which is 30 sec quicker with some new fancy graphics. That’s great but how is this going to affect those errors in the box? Not sure. The new tech is going to come on stream in the 2024/5 season with testing to begin after the autumn international break. I wait with bated breath but with little expectation as this “glare” thing is mighty strong.