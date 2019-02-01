Durban - TWO schoolgirls, caught on camera embroiled in fisticuffs and hair-pulling, allegedly over a boy, have been suspended and are expected to face a disciplinary procedure next week. The fight at Southlands Secondary School in Chatsworth last week went viral on social media.

In the 29-second clip one hears insults being hurled, prompting one of the girls in uniform to slap the other.

This resulted in a fight, with their classmates surrounding and egging them on. The violence was believed to have taken place on the school grounds.

The principal and school governing body declined to comment.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa described the brawl as “appalling” saying the matter was being investigated.

“The department condemns this barbaric incident and calls on the school to take harsh action against the culprits A school should be a safe place away from home for all boys and girls.”

KZN Parents Association chairperson Vee Gani said some children went to school to disrupt the system.

“You also have innocent children who are exposed to these different forms of violence and peer pressure,” said Gani, who added that pupils needed to understand there would be consequences for their actions.

The provincial chief executive officer (KZN) of teacher union Naptosa, Thirona Moodley, said violence at schools had escalated at an alarming rate and the recent images of fist fights showed that there was a bigger battle to be won, “that of instilling a sense of discipline among all learners and reviving the culture of teaching and learning in our schools”.

She said teachers alone could not put an end to such incidents and that discipline began at home.

Counselling psychologist Priscilla Govender added that victimised children displayed significantly higher levels of psychological problems, including depression, loneliness, and anxiety.

She said bullying could easily be assessed and monitored by mental health professionals and school personnel.

