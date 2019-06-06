The Facebook logo is displayed on a smart device. File picture: Matt Rourke/AP

Durban - Police have called on people to be careful when meeting people online after a Durban woman was robbed by a man she claimed she met on Facebook. The Newlands West woman told Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) she had been chatting with the man on Facebook for a month and decided to meet him in person.

Rusa boss Prem Balram, said the incident took place on Wednesday in Amora Drive in Mountview.

"A member of Reaction Unit South Africa was on patrol on Amora Drive in Mountview when he was flagged down by the public requesting assistance for the woman.

"The 28-year-old went on to explain that she had been chatting with an individual on the social media platform for just over a month. She boarded a taxi and met him at the Verulam Taxi Rank.

"He asked her to accompany him to a friend's house which was within walking distance. After she agreed they stopped at a garage where he bought her a bottle of water. After drinking the water she claimed that she started feeling dizzy.

"She could not confirm if the bottle of water was sealed before he handed it to her. While taking a short cut she stopped to urinate in a pathway when her male companion hit her on her head with a rock."

Balram said the suspect allegedly stole the woman's handbag containing two cellphones, a tablet and her wallet, and fled.

"Residents who heard the woman's screams went to her assistance. RUSA Medics assessed the traumatized victim and found that she had sustained a laceration to her head from the assault."

KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed a case of robbery was opened at Verulam police station for investigation. Gwala warned the public that meeting online could be dangerous.

"We are warning the community members to be cautious when invited by people they met online. They must make sure that they meet on public places where there are people and during the day," she said.

