Clare Estate Crematorium. Picture: IOL

Durban - FUNERAL parlours are demanding answers from the board of the Clare Estate Umgeni Hindu Crematorium after they learnt that the positioning of a newly acquired furnace would infringe on religious rites. Three new furnaces are scheduled to be installed at the crematorium later this year, but due to its large size, the furnace for Hall 3 allegedly cannot fit in the allocated space.

For it to fit, it needs to be placed in a west-east direction instead of the required north-south.

Spiritual leader Kriba Vayapuri said when the mortal remains of a Hindu are usually conferred to the dust, which signifies finality, the head of the deceased would be placed to the north and the feet to the south.

“This practice is advised by the scriptures as contained in the Garuda Purana (scriptural injunctions on the rites of cremation). This then implies that the deceased will be facing south towards Lord Vishnu, who is the sustaining divinity in Hinduism.”

Newlands City Funerals owner Koshik Maharaj said on average, between 10 to 20 cremations are done a day at the crematorium and the majority of them are Hindu funerals.

“At the moment it is a struggle to book crematoriums, and now, with the positioning of one of the furnaces being incorrect religious wise, it could cause further delays, as Hindu families will not want to use that hall. I cannot allow this to happen,” he said.

Maharaj said when the decision was made to have the furnace installed, the proper measurements should have been taken.

“Hindus, when it comes to death, are staunch in their beliefs. Having the furnace installed west to east will have damaging financial impacts on the crematorium. I have written to various religious bodies to investigate the matter as soon as possible.”

Dhayalan Moodley of Isipingo Funeral Services said: “Before any decisions are made on this matter, the crematorium should hold a public consultation. We live in a democratic society and one cannot infringe on one’s religious rights.”

Merebank Funeral Services director Logan Chetty, added: “The majority of the board members are Hindu. They should have known better.”

South African Hindu Maha Sabha president Ashwin Trikamjee said they had been working on the issue with the crematorium committee.

“A few years ago, the Sabha was informed by the crematorium that change to the existing furnaces would incur high costs. As the Sabha, we are aware that the Garuda Purana (chapter 10, verse 16) states that the corpse must be taken to the cremation ground and placed north to south.”

He continued: “If a new crematorium is built, it would make sense to consider, where it is practical, to position them such that the north-south placing of the corpse can be observed. If that is not practical, then we should accept the situation.”

Crematorium spokesperson Satish Dhupelia said Maharaj had notified him of the situation last week.

“I have forwarded this query to the executives at the crematorium. It must be pointed out that the executive is not ignoring the letter and will respond, as they have been consulting with the South African Hindu Maha Sabha and other organisations.”

Dhupelia said barely seven days had passed, and Maharaj had approached the media rather than waiting for a response.

“It should be noted that the new cremators have not been installed yet, as some parts are being assembled off-site. The executives intend to respond to Maharaj in writing.”

POST