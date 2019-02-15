DURBANITES are in for a real comedic treat this weekend, when a royal flush of South Africa’s comedy giants come out to play at the Kings & Queens of Comedy show at the ICC.

Among the line-up is Muthu Murugan, who promises a set of his funniest offerings.

“Being Valentine’s season, I’m going to show the audience why the biggest cause of divorce is marriage,” he quipped.

Asked if having a title such as being a “king” of comedy came with added pressure to always get it right on stage, Murugan said he had good training grounds in ensuring his comedy was always a hit.

“If a man can entertain Indian people, he can entertain anyone, anywhere in the world. Especially South African Indians, because they are absolutely critical and selective about their humour.

“A South African Indian will look at you on stage with a straight face and say ‘right, make me laugh, I want my money’s worth’,” joked Murugan.

The Kings & Queens of Comedy will also feature Angel Campey, Carvin Goldstone, Ndumiso Lindi, Riaad Moosa, Schalk Bezuidenhout, Tumi Morake, Conrad Koch, Chester Missing, and Darren Maule. Some new faces joining the line-up include Thenjiwe Moseley, Mo Vawda and Lindy Johnson.

The show was created seven years ago by Blu Blood Entertainment and has emerged as an established brand of comedy across the country.

* The show takes place at the Durban ICC on Saturday at 8pm and is rated PG 16. Tickets, from R200, are available from Computicket outlets and online.

[email protected]