Sibonelo Mkhize. File picture

Durban - Murder accused Sibonelo Mkhize has ended his testimony in the Durban High Court by denying that he hijacked the vehicle 9-year-old Sadia was seated in on May 28, 2018. Mkhize, who faces two counts of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances, maintained his innocence as he took the stand on Monday.

He denied taking Sadia's father, Shailendra's car.

"I don't even know that person, even that place - Himalaya Drive that has been spoken of, is unknown to me," said Mkhize.

In his evidence in chief Mkhize said on the day of the incident he had left his Savannah Park home at around 6:30am and was headed to Road 1104 in Chatsworth to purchase dagga.

Mkhize claimed he sold beer, tobacco, and dagga.

In his testimony, Mkhize said he had R2200 cash and a Samsung S7 and Sony Xperia cellphones in his bag.

He said after purchasing R1800 worth of Zulu tobacco, he went to the Ridge mall in Shallcross to take a taxi back home.

He said when a taxi did not arrive he decided to walk further up the road when he was accosted by two men accusing him of being a robber.

Cross-examination is underway.

