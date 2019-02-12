Durban - The murder trial of 9-year-old Sadia Sukhraj is expected to start in the Durban High Court today. Sadia had been travelling with her father, Shailendra and her then nine-month-old baby brother in May, when their vehicle was hijacked from her grandparents home.

She was taken in the vehicle and fatally shot.

Sibonelo Mkhize, 35, was arrested at the scene while his co-accused, Siyabonga Bulose was killed.

Sadia was rushed to Chatsmed Hospital where she was declared dead, having sustained gunshot wounds to the chest.

Mkhize faces charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

On Monday, during pre-trial proceedings, State Prosecutor Kelvin Singh indicated that they were ready for the trial to commence.

Eight witnesses are expected to testify, including Sadia’s father.

The off-duty police officer who also fired shots at the vehicle is also expected to take the stand.

He was cleared of firing the shot that killed Sadia.

