LIFESTYLE - SA Marriage Week is observed from September 1 to 7. Popular Durban couple Kumseela and Koobeshen Naidoo of the Dingalings fame have been love birds for 32 years, married for 29 of those. They share insights on how they are enjoying three decades together.

On September 1, their new cooking show, Love at First Bite, premiered on Glow TV, where the “able cook” Kumseela was paired with “chaos-in-the-kitchen” Koobeshen.

“Most of our favourite memories are associated with food,” said Kumseela.

“So we invite viewers to join us on a journey as we tantalise their taste buds and tickle their funny bones,” added her significant other.

She said the show paired cooking and comedy in the kitchen.

“It takes a look into our kitchen as we prepare the family meals together, and how we spend time improving our relationship while we do chores.”

The couple are known for their work in the entertainment industry - Kumseela is a stage actress and Koobeshen is an actor in stage, TV and film.

When it comes to the couple’s goals, many people are in awe of the duo, from how they complement each other, juggling work, home, and raising their children - copywriter brand manager Dheyanka, 26; dentist Yuvaan, 23; and Nashka Shreya, 17, who is in matric - to working together in a professional environment.

They offered insights into their journey and tips for married couples:

* The most important thing we’ve learned about marriage is:

Kumseela: Compromise. Learn to listen to each other and always admit when you are wrong. It makes everything right.

Koobeshen: The wife is always right - even if you have proof and witnesses.

* As a couple, never go to bed without:

Kumseela: Having dinner, charging our phones and switching on the alarm.

Koobeshen: As a couple, we never go to bed without our pyjamas. Actually, we always talk about the day and invariably thank the universe for getting us together.

The most important thing about working with your life partner and living with them is:

Kumseela: Bringing out the best in your partner might mean having to sit some things out.

Koobeshen: Don’t mix up the different roles you have to play. At home, she’s the boss and, at work, you can kiss other ladies - but only if you’re an actor.

Couples fight, even we do on occasion, but:

Kumseela: Sometimes you might want to give up on each other and your journey together, but a road without hills and potholes will make for a rather event-less ride

Koobeshen: Never let a fight interfere with you apologising and grovelling, and promising never to do it again.

Balancing kids, work, home and paying attention to your partner can be heavy to juggle. The key is to:

Kumseela: Stay grounded and true to yourself.

Koobeshen: Keep it simple and honest. Make her the most important person in your life and everything else will fall into place or keep your big mouth shut.

* Love At First Bite is broadcast on Sundays at 8.30am

