Durban - A partially sighted woman says she was left humiliated and dejected after a popular Durban Indian restaurant refused her access because she was accompanied by her guide dog. Kalairani Chetty, who is blind in her left eye and only has 20% vision in her right eye, said the incident was not only offensive to her but to every person living with a disability.

Chetty was expecting to enjoy a celebratory Father’s Day lunch at Mali’s Indian Restaurant with her family on Sunday.

However, they were met at the door by the restaurant manager, who allegedly greeted them rudely before pointing out that dogs were not allowed on the premises.

Chetty said Eddie was a fully trained Labrador guide dog who helped her go from place to place.









“I tried to explain to him that my dog was registered with the SA Guide Dog for the Blind. I even showed him my access card that clearly indicates that such rules do not apply for working guide dogs.

“But he refused. He said he has never allowed dogs at his restaurant and never would. He was absolutely rude.”

Chetty said a call was made to the SA Guide Dogs Association who tried to explain their role, responsibility and access of guide dogs but the manager refused to budge.

The uMhlanga resident said she and her family tried for at least 15 minutes to reason with the manager.

The owner of the restaurant, who was apparently not there at the time, was called. But, he stood by his manager’s decision.

“This is discrimination against disabled people, irrespective of what type of disability it is. It’s like saying to a person in a wheelchair, we can allow you in but not your wheelchair. It is shocking, to say the least,” Chetty said.

Her family, eventually, decided to go to another restaurant which was accommodating.

She admitted the mood was ruined by the earlier incident.

Her nephew, Devin Chetty, later took to Facebook to air his frustration at the incident.

The restaurant’s owner, who would only identify himself as Rajesh Marappan, has hit back saying no mention had been made about a guide dog when the booking was made. “We could have made some kind of arrangement as we are normally very helpful.”

He added their restaurant was also very “strict” when it came to cleanliness.

He said the manager explained that they did not allow dogs in the dining area but could keep the dog at the front desk.

He described the restaurant as a small fine dining establishment and added that the family’s table was close to the kitchen.

“We were also fully booked and could not make changes to the seating arrangements.”

The owner conceded that a call was made to the guide dog association, but the person on the phone could not confirm if the admittance of guide dogs was a government rule.

He then claimed that one of the relatives created a disturbance by shouting and using foul language.

The manager allegedly suggested he leave, indicating he had a right of admission sign posted at the entry of the restaurant.

He said he had camera footage of the incident where Chetty was allegedly walking “normally” and talking to customers.

“So in actual fact they just wanted to be difficult.

“We are very passionate about what we do, and it’s not about the money.”

Chetty became partially blind at the age of four after suffering a brain tumour.

She said she always steered away from social gatherings because of her impairment but having a guide dog for the past decade gave her a new lease on life.

“It felt like the earth had turned away its thorns and showed me the roses. I now lead a very independent life because of my guide dog.”

Eddie is essential to Chetty, helping her find different shops, restaurants, lifts and escalators - they even go to the gym together.

