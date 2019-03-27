Demisha Naik was found murdered in her home. Picture: Facebok

Durban - Police are still searching for the person who murdered a 23-year-old Shallcross woman in her home on Tuesday. The lifeless body of Demisha Naik was discovered by her father KZN police spokesperson Lt Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed.

Zwane said the victim's body had sustained stab wounds and she died on the scene.

He denied that the person allegedly responsible for the attack had taken his own life hours later.

"As far as police are concerned the alleged suspect is still at large and we are searching for him," said Zwane

Siven Subramodey from Amawele Emergency Services in Chatsworth said they had been called on to the scene by members of the public.

“Upon arrival of the scene the female was declared dead. It seems she succumbed to her injuries and I called the station commander and informed him of what happened."

Tributes have been pouring in on social media for the young woman.

