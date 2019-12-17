Sharing to foster a spirit of caring









Sulosh Pillay handed out food to a young recipient recently. The Durban community angel is known for her service to those in need, on behalf of the local branch of the ACT Foundation, a global charity community which operates in a number of countries. On Wednesday, Pillay and her team handed out meals, school and hygiene packs, and goody bags - among other supplies - to 59 children and 60 families at the Motala Farm area, near Westmead. This is part of an ongoing campaign to help the underprivileged. Picture: Supplied CHRISTMAS is a time of giving and sharing. And for the past five years, Sharona and Veer Ramnarain of Malvern have hosted Christmas parties for senior citizens in Shallcross. From January, the couple start saving for the year-end festivities. They provide food and treats, entertainment and gift hampers for the elders, most of whom are from the Shallcross Senior Citizens Club. Sharona, a franchisee for Natal Wholesale Jewellers on the Bluff, said her late mother-in-law had inspired her to help others.

“My mother-in-law was a member of a senior citizens club. One day, she said the festive season was a lonely period for her friends and others. Their families either relocated or did not visit them. These mothers and fathers probably spent their lives working to take care of their families, and I felt they needed love and attention.”

Sharona said she and her husband, Veer, an electrical engineer, saved each month.

“We put a portion of money aside, as if we were paying a monthly bill.

“And in September, we start making arrangements. This includes buying items for the gift hampers.”

Sharona said their two children, despite their exams, pitched in to help by wrapping the gifts.

They recently hosted 265 senior citizens at the Shallcross Maha Sabha.

“They were served breakfast and lunch. There was live music, courtesy of Preteesh Singh, as well as fun and games.

“The greatest reward was seeing the smiles on their faces. It was truly a blessing. I hope to do this every year. I want them to experience happiness around the festive season.”

Meanwhile, a group of teachers and principals in Phoenix held a Christmas party for 500 pupils at the Mount Edgecombe Conference Centre recently.

The group, known as the Phoenix Poverty Reduction Association, was founded 19 years ago. Its aim is to uplift the lives of indigent children in the community.

Selvan Chetty, the association’s chairperson, said: “We want to show the children that the sky is the limit and poverty is not a life sentence. We want them to feel good about themselves.”

He said there were bubble machines and magic tricks, and Santa Claus arrived to brighten the children’s day.

“They had lunch and were given personalised gifts and grocery hampers for their families for Christmas.”

The association’s programmes are held throughout the year, one is a breakfast club where 2000 children are given cereal every morning.

Chetty said 2000 loaves of bread were also donated to various homes in Phoenix every month.

“The bread is given to the pupils to take home. The children are feeding into a powerful message that they can do it. It empowers them and builds their self-esteem.”

The association hopes to double its efforts next year, by reaching out to more children and creating a culture of caring.

POST