Five key talking points from the IPL as Proteas begin t20 World Cup preparations

OBAKENG MELETSE The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is nearing the halfway point and we look at how some South Africans have progressed with the tournament playing a big role in preparation for the Twenty20 World Cup to be held in the USA and the West Indies in June.

Heinrich Klaasen due a big score. Total Runs: 295; Strike rate: 185.53; High score: 80* Destructive Proteas middle order batter Heinrich Klaasen has had a quiet few weeks after an explosive start that saw him lead the Sunrisers Hyderabad from the front with back to back half centuries.

The “Klaasy” right hander is the leading South African run scorer in the tournament with 295 runs, even though he has only scored one half century in his last seven outings. Tristan Stubbs growth under Ricky Ponting Tristan Stubbs this time last year was based in Maharashtra, dorning the blue of the Mumbai Indians, with only two appearances and 25 runs in the 2023 season, he was a talent wasted on the side lines. Under ex Australian skipper Ricky Ponting, the Delhi Capitals have looked a dangerous side with a confident looking Stubbs excelling in his finishing role with a strike rate in the high 190’s.

His ability to build up an innings and go through gears despite match situations has been more impressive and he could just be the general South Africa need at the World Cup. Anrich Nortje death bowling under the pump. Wickets: six; Economy: 13.36; Best figures: 3-59; Average: 42:00

Anrich Nortje’s return from injury has seen him come under heavy attack especially in the death overs. The 30 year old Capitals fast bowler, has got up to good starts in the powerplay, but an onslaught from batters towards the closing overs often mess up his good starts. Gujarat Titans’, David Miller was all over him, spanking him for 24 runs when the two sides met last week. Nortje was on 1-24 before he bowled a 17th over that saw him double runs conceded, an over that has summed up his season so far. David Miller hits himself back into form.

Total runs: 164; Strike rate: 151.85; High score: 55 Miller’s innings of 55 off 23 balls just fell short as the Titans lost to the Capitals by four runs on Wednesday. He followed up his first half ton of the tournament with a (26 off 19*) cameo as the Titans lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by nine wickets on Sunday. IPL versus CSA T20 Challenge.