Five of the best Soweto Derbies of the past

THE biggest fixture on the South African football calendar is set to draw numbers from all over the continent once again. Although without relevant trophy permutations or success in the last decade, the Soweto Derby clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates remains the marquee clash of every season.

The rivalry between the two teams has built and broken careers and split families since it began and has left lasting memories of the most loyal followers of both Amakhosi and the Buccaneers. Football Writer Smiso Msomi takes a look a five of the best Soweto Derby clashes of the not so distant past: 17 March 2012 - League

With the two teams still serious contenders for the Absa Premiership at the time, this encounter tested the nerves of some of the best players in the country. With the likes of Oupa Manyisa and Andile Jali looking to get one over former Bafana internationals Siphiwe Tshabalala and Reneilwe Letsholonyane in a sold-out affair. However, It came as no surprise when the most decorated player in South African football history decided the encounter as Benni McCarthy scored a first-half brace on either side of Jali’s tap-in.

The Sea Robbers walked away 3-2 winners on the day and went on to claim the league title that year. 4 December 2010 - Telkom Knockout Final In the era of the smiling assassin Knowledge Musona, Chiefs were irrepressible when it came to this clash and in 2010, the Zimbabwean-born attacker did not even get on the scoresheet but was immense.

Pirates goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs had nightmares of Musona as three weeks after he had dismantled the Buccaneers in the league with a 3-1 scoreline, he helped Sithembiso Ngcobo and co inflict another 3-0 scoreline in the Telkom Knockout final. 2 November 1996 - Bob-Save Super Bowl semi-final Famously known as the Jerry Skhosana derby decades later now, the Bob-Save Super Bowl semi-final match between these two remains one of the most memorable.

Skhosana not only terrorised Brian Baloyi in the Amakhosi goals but he also became the last player to ever score a hat trick in this huge match as he helped Pirates to a 3-1 win. 2 November 2019 - Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-final Following years of low-scoring and disappointing action in the Soweto, 2019 was the year it could flame once again and it is no coincidence that both teams were vying for league honours.

In a plot to end their trophy drought, Chiefs emerged on the better side of a penalty shoot-out win after the game had ended 2-2 in extra time. 9 November 2019 - League Seven days after producing the goods in a knockout encounter, the two teams entertained with another five-goal thriller in the league.