IPL experiene will be crucial for Rabada to lead a young Proteas attack

OBAKENG MELETSE PROTEAS seamer Kagiso Rabada having a solid outing with Indian Premier League outfit the Punjab Kings, as some of the members of the fast bowlers’ club are still in search for their best form with the World Cup fast approaching.

The 28-year-old fast bowler has been a leader of the Punjab Kings attack and has played every match so far in the 17th edition of the IPL picking up eleven wickets at an economy rate 8.85. With only four wins from their last eleven matches, the Kings have struggled to get any rhythm into their season and have been guilty of not being able to string up consistent victories to build-up any momentum. Following The loss of captain Shikhar Dhawan due to a shoulder injury, English all-rounder Sam Curran assumed leadership and has not had much success with two wins and five losses.

Similar role at the World Cup for Rabada. With limited time between the end of the IPL and the start of the World Cup, Rabada will potentially play a similar role he’s playing for the Kings with a lot more responsibility leading a young Proteas attack. Mumbai Indians fast bowler Gerald Coetzee, has been the only Proteas bowler that has matched Rabada in numbers, if not better. The right arm quick has played 10 matches with 13 wickets at an economy of 10.17 and could be sealing a new ball spot next to Rabada.

The two quick bowlers have been the stand out Proteas bowlers with the most overs in their legs. It has not been the best IPL for South Africans, Lungi Ngidi’s early withdrawal from the tournament set the tone and it cost him a place in the Proteas World Cup squad. Nandre Burger and Anrich Nortje started the tournament leading the way for their respective franchises but they have fallen out of favour as the tournament and teams found their feet. Nortje will be the biggest concern as along with Rabada, should be leaders of the Proteas attack at the World Cup. His weakness in the death overs was harshly exposed, and it’s a key focus area he needs to address but he will need game time to do so which he hasn’t had much off lately.