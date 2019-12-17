Staycation goals: Shop, eat and be merry









LIFESTYLE - STANDING atop a hill at the Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market on a Saturday morning, overlooking the valley below, is simple enjoyment. Eating a freshly fried chicken spring roll, with the flakiest pastry imaginable, enhances the experience. So too does munching on a decadent brownie from the Brownie Bar. The views, the variety of breakfast and pastry options available, the organic vegetables and plants, as well as the homeware, clothing and knick-knacks, makes this one of the best markets in Durban. It is also one of the biggest - with about 4000 people making their way up the winding route for this piece of heaven. There are around 150 traders, but manoeuvring through the curved sheltered pathways may take ingenuity. Why? Because it’s busy!

But you can escape to the vast lawns, picnic while listening to live music, or watch your children on the pony rides.

Angelique Rode, the market’s marketing administrator, said they came a long way since a group of friends started the market, at the Shongweni Club, in 1998.

“It started off with about 13 traders. We moved to our current location in 2016 and have about 150 traders, from fresh produce to crafts.”

Rode said the market focused on providing the public with items that were locally produced, handcrafted or home grown

“All the stallholders use packaging that is biodegradable or compostable. The market is under a cover so, rain or shine, we are open every Saturday.

“Creating a safe space for families to come together is a big focus for us. The market is also 100% wheelchair friendly and there is no entrance fee.”

Rode said they had a host of activities planned for the festive season.

“There will be inflatables, jungle gyms, face painting, mini train rides, merry-go-rounds, pony rides, target paintball, mosaic and sand art. We will also have our Christmas extravaganza markets.

“The main hall will be transformed by beautiful Christmas decorations. Santa will arrive on his train on December 14, 15 and 16, and the stallholders are putting together their Christmas stock.”

The market will be open on December 7 and 14 (6.30am to 1pm), 15 and 16 (8am to 1pm), 21 (6.30am to 1pm), 22 (8am to 1pm) and 28 (6.30am to 1pm).

For more information, visit its Facebook page: the Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market.​​​

