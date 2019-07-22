Hrithik Roshan in a scene from his new film, Super 30. Picture: IMDB.com

VIKAS Bahl had previously concocted the perfect blend of feminism and freedom for Queen, which went on to win hearts and break records.

With Super 30, he turns the focus to the education system in India, with the focal point being male-centric.



The biopic traces the journey of Anand Kumar (Hrithik Roshan) as he develops the ‘Super 30’ education program. The aim of the program is to select 30 highly-skilled students from economically-impoverished areas in India and tutor them to be able to pass the IIT Joint Entrance Examinations.





This movie has one of the most gripping and entertaining first halves I have seen in recent years. It is here that Bahl plots his characters within an endearing framework of fictional storytelling, which, despite the seriousness, manages to establish an emotional connect with its viewer.

Through his film, Bahl is able to show that the poor are not weak, and everybody has an equal right and self-worth.





The story beautifully touches on integral themes and makes the approach an intimately empowering one.

The setback primarily lies in the pace, some lengthy sequences and certain unexplained facets of the story (for example, the different age groups of the students studying in the same class).





The film's credibility is strongly dependent on Roshan's performance. While his dedication and sincerity to the character are evident, I do not think he nailed the performance completely. He tries too hard in making it a nuanced ode to the real-life person but makes it noticeably animated with a problematic accent.





Pankaj Tripathi as the corrupt politician is another treat.





The movie teaches you to follow your dreams and be your own hero. Super 30 is a feel-good film and does just that without secretly running a campaign to win the Oscar for India.



Movie Review: Super 30

Director: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Hrithik Roshan and Pankaj Tripathi

Rating: 7/10



* Sookhun is a Lotus FM personality with a 20-year history of working in the entertainment industry. You can follow him on Instagram, @im_varshan; Facebook and Twitter, @varshansookhun