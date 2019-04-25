The M4 fire. Picture: Netcare 911

Durban - The woman who burnt to death in a collision on the M4 on Wednesday night has been identified as the principal of Northlands Girls' High School in Durban North. Roshni Moonsamy, 49, died after she allegedly lost control of her BMW and crashed into a barrier under a bridge on the M4.

On Thursday morning, the school announced Moonsamy's death on its Facebook page.

The post read: "It is with deep sadness that Northlands Girls' High School announces the tragic loss of our beloved Principal, Ms Roshni Moonsamy. She was in a motor vehicle accident last night."

The school said that they had provided counsellors for pupils and teachers.

Tributes have been pouring in for Moonsamy with many calling her an inspiration and leader.

Candice Botha wrote: "Heartbroken that the Northlands community has lost not only a leader, but one of its most devoted champions. Roshni taught me at school, took me under her wing when I began teaching and supported me through my time on management. She was an inspiration and became a friend. She was truly kind, fair and always acted with the best interests of the school and its girls in mind. What a terrible loss. My thoughts and prayers are with all at NGHS and especially Roshni’s family."

Mandie Nel wrote: "It is very sad news to us. She was an absolute beautiful person filled with kindness and love. Always friendly and ready to help. She will be missed."

Police spokesperson said a case of culpable homicide was being investigated.

The school was not available for comment.

