The truck which collided into a petrol station and two vehicles injuring five people. Picture: Rescue Care

Durban- FIVE people suffered serious injuries after a truck lost control, colliding into two vehicles at a petrol station on Old Dutch Road in the Durban CBD market area on Wednesday afternoon. According to Rescue Care Operations Director, Garrith Jamieson, the driver of the vehicle lost control on the roadway and had collided into the petrol station and vehicles before coming to rest on top of a petrol pump.

"One petrol attendant and four others sustained moderate to severe injuries," said Jamieson.

He said they were stabilised on the scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being transported to a nearby Durban hospital for the further care they required.

SAPS were on scene.

Traffic was severely affected on the N3 between Shongweni and Mariannhil Toll Plaza on Thursday morning.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson, Shawn Herbst a truck carrying fruit and vegetable collided into the back of a truck carrying scrap metal.

“The driver of the first truck sustained moderate injuries and the driver of the last truck sustained serious injuries.”

