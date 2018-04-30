Durban - Two suspects who are allegedly linked to a shooting and robbery in Pennington on the South Coast were arrested on Monday morning.

KwaZulu Natal police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said on April 20, a 14-year-old male was shot and wounded during an alleged robbery at a unit on a residential estate in Pennington.

"It is alleged that dad had gone out at about 3 am and the 14 year old shut the door without locking it and went back to bed."

"A short while later he got up to check on why the dogs were barking and was confronted two unknown men, who had taken a TV and a laptop from the house."

Gwala said one of the men was armed with a gun.

"The victim’s 17-year-old brother came to assist and a scuffle ensued."

"The suspect with the gun shot the 14-year-old victim in the back and both suspects fled the scene with the stolen property."

"The elder brother then ran to the neighbours for help and the 14-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment."

In the early hours of Monday morning, Gwala said members of the Ugu Cluster Operational Command Centre (OCC), and the Umzinto K9 Unit, joined forces to follow up on information about two suspects who were in hiding in Dududu.

"They were traced to a house in the area and upon seeing police, one of the suspects drew a firearm and took aim at the police who retaliated, wounding him in the chest region."

"Both suspects were arrested and a 9mm pistol with six live rounds of ammunition were recovered by police."

She said the wounded suspect is under police guard in hospital.

Both suspects face armed robbery and attempted murder charges and are expected to appear in the Scottburgh Magistrate's Court soon.

The wounded suspect also faces charges of being in unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition as well as of pointing of a firearm. He will appear in the Vulamehlo Magistrate's Court on those charges, said Gwala.

