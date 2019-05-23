UKZN student and Banyana Banyana midfielder, Ms Kholosa Biyana (left), with Acting Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Professor Nana Poku, before she left for France. Picture: Supplied

Durban - UKZN Sport Science student Kholosa Biyana has been chosen as part of the South African national women’s soccer squad, Banyana Banyana, to represent South Africa in the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup taking place in France next month.



Biyana and the team are expected to leave for France today.





The world cup kicks of from June 7 until July 7.





Biyana, who received the news on Friday last week, said she had been looking forward to the announcement which came a day after she arrived back from the United States (US).

A midfielder, Biyana has 19 caps for Banyana Banyana and has won two COSAFA Cups.

She said she had been training hard after suffering two injuries last year. She said she thought it would take her some time to recover and she also missed the AFCON tournament where the team qualified for the World Cup.

" The coaches never gave up on me and they kept motivating me. UKZN football has always supported me. My parents have also shown their support even though they were worried that I wouldn't be able to balance my studies and football,’ she said.

She thanked the School of Sport Science for its support in ensuring that she writes all her tests, submits assignments and writes her exams before she leaves for France.

Biyana wrote her last test a day after she arrived from the US last week, and had to write all her three exams before flying to Johannesburg. ‘I thank them in ensuring that I do well and pass all my tests and exams.’

Biyana said she is also looking forward to representing the University in the world student games taking place in Italy in July.





