THERE is a growing trend among the victims of gender-based violence to upload photographs, and sometimes videos, exposing their abusers and injuries and telling their stories. While their efforts are bold and courageous, experts have warned that this was not enough to get the perpetrators behind bars.

Attorney Umesh Jivan said photographs and video footage would be used as evidence in court and the authenticity of the posting would need to be verified to ensure it was not fabricated.

“In South Africa, we have a justice system in place to handle and deal with cases of domestic abuse and violence. While women turn to social media for help, they must understand reporting the abuse to the police will help them get justice. In the recent case with singer Bongekile Simelane (aka Babes Wodumo), the prosecuting authority will decide if the live-stream can be used as evidence. If it is allowed, the court will have to ensure its authenticity.”

Simelane made headlines when she live-streamed a video on Instagram of her boyfriend, kwaito musician Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo, allegedly assaulting her.

He has since hit back, saying she was drunk and he is actually the victim of abuse in the relationship.

Social media expert Timothy Padayachee said that with the global campaigns against abuse, such as the #MeToo movement, more women are speaking out.

“Speaking out and posting it on social media are little steps to the bigger picture. If you really want to take action against your abuser, you have to follow the legal processes. Posting pictures and videos are not enough and it will not send that person to prison.”

Padayachee said the video or images would only be used in court as evidence.

“In most cases, the defence attorney will question the authenticity of the photograph or video to determine if it is fake and whether it had been tampered (edited or photoshopped) with. An expert will have to come in to verify that it is an original video.”

Anshu Padayachee, of the Advice Desk for Abused Women, said it took a lot for a woman to post content of abuse on social media.

“One must remember, these videos and images are being seen and shared by thousands of people on all social media platforms. This is done as a means to get help.”

She said in Durban there were only three shelters for them to turn to and at most times, they were “packed to capacity”.

“We need the government to invest in NGOs. There are too many shelters closing down due to the lack of funding. In country’s like the UK, the government prides itself in providing shelters for women.”

The spokesperson for the Department of Social Development in KZN, Ncumisa Ndelu, said: “Abuse in the home has a huge impact on children. They see the abuse and in some cases become violent. By reporting the incidents we are putting an end to abuse. Government is trying its very best to help women."



