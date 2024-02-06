5 romantic getaways in Gauteng to check out during the month of love

February is the month of love and despite Valentine’s Day being during the week, it doesn't mean you can't make an occasion out of it and take a mini short left. The Gauteng province is known for its gold, but there are also many gems for every kind of traveller, from natural springs and wilderness retreats.

If this month of love, you are looking to spruce up your love life or perhaps just do something for yourself, a trip outside of the city might be what the doctor ordered. Here are five destinations that you and your partner or yourself can go for a secret getaway around Gauteng. African Hills Safari Lodge and Spa Situated on the Plumari Private Reserve in the Magaliesberg, within easy access of Johannesburg or Pretoria, African Hills Safari Lodge and Spa has been reviewed as a place offering a holiday to remember.

Set within a pristine wilderness of 6800 hectares with natural African Bushveld and an abundance of flora, fauna, bird and wildlife, one can choose from an array of exciting activities including game drives, elephant touch and feed interactions, elephant walks, and hiking trails. Hoeveld House Hoëveld House is the perfect hideaway in the upmarket Sandton to give you a stay that feels a home away from home. The stylish boutique hotel is situated on one of the area's most iconic properties where statuesque, ancient trees stand sentinel over the magnificent gardens and stately mansion.

The gardens naturally create a private, safe haven from the action of the city and the perfect lunch or tea location. If you looking for entertainment in the area there are theatres, sporting grounds, golf courses, world class shopping malls and a lively nightlife. Pablo House Situated on the highest point in Melville with views across the Koppies towards Sandton the boutique tree-top guest house is the perfect secret getaway.

Pablo House has eight rooms some with views, others with terraces all en-suite with rain showers, Netflix TV's and super comfy king beds. If the weather allows during your stay, a dip in the pool is a very good idea. Valley Lodge and Spa Perfectly situated on the banks of the Magalies river and just an hours drive from the centre of Gauteng, Valley Lodge & Spa offers superior accommodation in a majestic, natural setting. An ideal getaway for the busy executive needing time out, to reconnect with family or a haven of tranquility for a romantic weekend.

With natural winding paths and trails around the Magalies river, a private nature reserve boasting old stone age ruins, and for the more energetic guest, rowing boats, tennis courts and a swimming pool. Lethabo Estate Just minutes from Fourways and Broadacres, beckons to courting couples and stressed out executives alike. Lethabo is embraced by the rolling blue Magaliesburg foothills in the Cradle of Humankind just 20 minutes from Fourways. The guesthouse has 6 double en-suite rooms, each with its own private balcony with the views of the surrounding Nature Reserve.