Last-minute Easter weekend fun in KZN

As the Easter weekend approaches, families are looking for ideas on where to go and what to do for some exciting family fun. Luckily, South Africa's Wild Five at Oribi Gorge is the perfect destination, offering a range of thrilling experiences within a reasonable distance of travel.

With expert and friendly guides, breathtaking views, and a variety of exciting activities, Wild Five is the perfect place for families to spend quality time together. The Gorge Swing, which is the world's highest, is a must-try experience for adrenaline seekers. The 300-meter Oribi Gorge in KwaZulu-Natal sets the perfect backdrop with its dramatic sandstone walls, lush wilderness, and a spectacular 170-meter high waterfall. The Gorge Swing is a record-breaker that allows visitors to fall 33 meters at high speed and swing in a 100-meter curve. It's wild, crazy, and exhilarating, yet completely safe. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sbahle Kgobe (@letsgetlostinthewald) Wild Five offers visitors the opportunity to cross the Suspension Bridge, which is 84 meters high and provides stunning views of Lehr's Waterfall, Baboon's Castle, and the World's Greatest Gorge Swing.

Visitors can also try the Zip Extreme, which reaches speeds of up to 160 km per hour as it slides down the side of Oribi Gorge. This is a great alternative to the longest zipline tour in Africa, which spans 4.35 km across the gorge and a portion of the lake through 14 slides. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lake Eland - Oribi Gorge (@lakeeland) Additionally, visitors can also enjoy a walk across the 80-meter long suspension bridge that overlooks the gorge's edge. View this post on Instagram A post shared by luciolinna (@luciolinna) For those who enjoy off-road adventures, Wild Five offers a Quad Bike tour that takes visitors through the rugged landscape of the Wild Coast. Anyone can drive a Quad Bike, also known as an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV), making it an accessible activity for the whole family.