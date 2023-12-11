Kruger National Park’s Skukuza Safari Lodge to temporarily close until next year

Skukuza Safari Lodge in the Kruger National Park (KNP), will be temporarily closed from January 1, 2023 to facilitate change management and refurbishments in furtherance of the SANParks Commercialisation Strategy. This strategy seeks to enhance parks as nature tourism destinations by diversifying tourism offerings in partnership with the private sector.

SANParks undertook a public tender process for the appointment of a private operator to manage the lodge for a period of 10 years. The appointed operator is a joint venture between Tourvest Holdings and Karibu Leisure Resort. Tourvest Holdings will be represented by AHA Hotels and Lodges which is the tourism property management company of Tourvest Accommodation Activities.

Karibu Leisure Resort is owned by its founder and CEO Nyeleti Mushwana and has world-class conference facilities. The 256-bed lodge is expected to open its doors again in February 2024 under a Management Agreement between SANParks and the joint venture. In cooperation with SANParks, the joint venture will manage, operate and maintain the Skukuza Safari Lodge and the Nombolo Mdhluli Conference Centre situated adjacent to the lodge.

This intervention is also a deliberate effort to create BBBEE opportunities and advance the transformation of the tourism industry. In the past 20 years, this strategy earned SANParks an income of R1.512-billion through its public-private partnerships. The revenue generated contributes significantly to the funding of conservation and the overall sustainability of SANParks.