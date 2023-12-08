5 things to do in the Free State this festive season

The Free State is buzzing with outdoor and indoor activities. If you’re planning a trip, it has plenty to offer visitors of all ages and interests. Tiger Valley Tour

Tigers from all over the world can be found at Tiger Valley. This tour offers a unique opportunity to witness tigers up close and gain a comprehensive understanding of their habitat. Every cat has a unique tale that brought them to the shelter, and this tour will provide you with insight on their identities, interactions, nutrition, and habits of foraging and hiding in their suitable yet safe enclosure.

The tour lasts for two hours and tickets can be purchased from just R380 per person from Tripadvisor. Horse Riding at Mont Plaisir Enjoy views of the Red Mountains, the White Mountains, the Maluti Mountains while horse-ridding in the Free State. Picture: Instagram Enjoy the adventure of horse riding in Fouriesburg and discover the beauty of the Eastern Free State on horseback at Mont Plaisir Guest Farm.

They offer both hourly beginners rides and children's lead rides as well as intermediate and experienced rides. Mont Plaisir is a working asparagus and grain farm with a 360 degrees view with three luxurious self-catering units and one B&B room in the historic main house, should you wish to stay over. It also offers guests fantastic scenery of the Red Mountains, the White Mountains, the Maluti Mountains, the splendid Golden Gate National Park and many historic sites from the Anglo-Boer War.

For booking visit www.montplaisir.co.za or call 078 894 9368 or 078 894 9379. The Windmill Casino and Entertainment Complex The Windmill offers kid-friendly entertainment, a casino. Picture: www.suninternational.com Set in the capital of the Free State, this representation of Moulin Rouge encourages guests to enjoy the lively and playful setting.

It's the ideal stopover on a long trip or for fun seekers. Golden Gate Highlands National Park

The Golden Gate Highlands National Park is tucked away in the gently sloping foothills of the Maluti Mountains in the north eastern Free State. The Golden Gate Highlands National Park offers rejuvenation. In the unique golden glow of the spectacular Maluti Mountains, visitors can enjoy hiking, horse riding, cave exploration, and much more.

Birdwatchers are invited to a traditional vulture feast at the vulture's café (bird hide). A traditional healer will provide you with insight into African spirituality, a chief will offer you mqombothi (sorghum beer), his wife will offer you the products of their labour and the Basotho Cultural Village will take you on an amazing adventure that will take you back in time. Booking via www.sanparks.org.

Everyone who visits Bloemfontein enjoys the beauty and tranquillity of the surroundings. The serene atmosphere that emanates from Bloemfontein encourages calmness in all visitors. Due to the profusion of flowers that adorn the area, Bloemfontein is sometimes referred to as the "city of roses".