SANParks urges visitors to obey rules when visiting Kruger National Park during Easter weekend

The body responsible for the upkeep and management of South Africa’s national parks, SANParks, has called on all visitors to observe the rules of the park if they plan to have a safe and pleasant experience at Kruger National Park (KNP) in Mpumalanga and Limpopo. Management said it has begun welcoming visitors to KNP for the Easter school holidays. The park is expecting many more visitors during these school holidays as families pursue a tranquil time in nature to refresh.

It said that plans for increased visibility of traffic officials and visitor management personnel to monitor speeding, after-hours travelling and behaviour on the roads are being implemented, to minimise incidents which lead to complaints. SANParks also urged visitors to co-operate with officials who will be on duty and to report unbecoming behaviour to the gate officials or call the emergency call centre number provided on the entry permits. The managing executive (ME) of the KNP, Oscar Mthimkhulu was delighted that most camps are recording high occupancy rates for camping and accommodation.

“We are ready to host the many expected visitors to the park and have plans to monitor the traffic to ensure the safety of both our visitors and wildlife. Experience has shown that many people disregard the speed limit in the mornings and towards gate closing time as they rush towards the rest camp or the exit gates. Please plan your trip carefully, allowing sufficient time to enjoy the bush, relax and get to your destination safely,” Mthimkhulu said. SANParks said gate quotas will be implemented for day visitors during the Easter long weekend, and all are advised to book online before their visit. The times slots below will apply:

Time slot 1: 6am to 8am Time slot 2: 8am to 10am Time slot 3: 10am onwards