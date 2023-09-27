Singer Indlovukazi on opportunities The Phakama Mpumalanga Festival will open for creatives

South African singer and songwriter Indlovukazi (Nompumelelo Ndlovu) recently performed at the launch of The Phakama Mpumalanga Festival, which will be taking place in October. With spring in full bloom, the two-day outdoor festival will bring together local artists to showcase their talents, exchange creative ideas, foster cultural exchange all whilst offering a good time for those in attendance.

The entertainment and tourism industry often go hand in hand, with both sectors being able to assist in each other’s development. For instance, if a big event is hosted in a particular place, it often happens that it will bring in visitors from other towns or even provinces, this in turn helps various businesses in hospitality.

A portrait by visual artist Thandazani Ndlovu. Picture: Supplied Artists are brought into perform at such events, also land wins as they are exposed to new audiences, transporting their music to their fans. “I think when we gather in such events and artists come and they showcase their work; it exposes them to people, especially a show like this (The Phakama Mpumalanga Festival), it’s a first, so for people to know that they're talented people in corners,” Indlovukazi told IOL Entertainment.

Not only will The Phakama Mpumalanga Festival give a platform to musicians, but also visual artists, fashion designers and small business owners. Fashion Designer Freedom Giga Guru Ngomane showcases their range. Picture: Supplied

“Visual arts in Mpumalanga is something that hasn't been growing as much and this helps artists grow and be exposed to bigger stages and for them to understand that whatever they are doing, they can make a living off it and also boost their confidence. “The economy also benefits; Mpumalanga is a tourist attraction, a lot of people come here to get their art and come and see the big five.” The Phakama Mpumalanga Festival is put together by Advocate Twain Ngwenya, Maphindi Ngwenya and through it they are not only hoping to give a platform to creatives and business in the province, but also to help preserve its rich cultural heritage.