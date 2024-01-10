Media personality Relebogile Mabotja this holiday season was left very disappointed after arriving at the accommodation she booked to be met with something completely different than expected. The talk show host shared on X what she experienced when she checked into a popular golf resort in North West, and did not get her money’s worth.

“Nothing worse than planning a holiday ahead of time, doing your due diligence and checking reviews and paying in full, only to arrive to filth and disgust,” she wrote on X. Nothing worse than planning a holiday ahead of time, doing your due diligence and checking reviews and paying in full only to arrive to filth and disgust.



With whole family and the babies 😩😩😩



Why are places in our country such a mess sometimes!!! — Relebogile Mabotja (@RelebogileM) December 28, 2023

In her thread, Mabotja detailed how the resort looked like on Booking.com versus what they got when they actually arrived at the Hartbeespoort holiday spot. “The villa was absolutely filthy. Even though they have check in at 4pm for ample time to clean. “When we called for a cleaner to return to clean, she arrived with air freshener and water, saying she wasn’t giving any cleaning detergents. We gave her thick bleach.”

Per the pictures, Mabotja shared that the accommodation looked like it hadn’t been cleaned in a very long time, despite accepting bookings. “We arrived to trash in the bins and no lid and dozens of monkeys rummaging through them. “Our neighbours checking in at the same time had it worse and didn’t unpack at all because it was so bad. The resort pool was green and slide out of order.”

Mabotja and her family ended up driving back to Johannesburg, with other guests also complaining about the state of the resort and requested refunds. Mabotja has updated her followers that she has received a full refund from the resort and laid a formal complaint with the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa following her experience. “... has made a full refund directly via their head office & @bookingcom offered compensation for the experience.

“I understand that it is easier for me with a platform, so I have laid a formal complaint with the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa too. “I will be following up with the resort, the council and @shotLeft who have appropriately deleted the tweets promoting the space so that it is safe and usable for all.” ShotLeft which promotes South African tourism has since deleted their post that promoted the Harties resort following all the numerous complaints and raised the concerns with the establishment.