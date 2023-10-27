Relebogile Mabotja opens old wounds in ‘Unpacked: The Second Chapter’

Relebogile Mabotja returns to her gut-wrenching talk show this November. Mabotja presents true-life stories on “Unpacked: The Second Chapter”, which is a continuation of her discussions from “Unpacked with Relebogile Mabotja”.

In this new chapter, Mabotja revisits the stories of guests who shared gripping experiences, unearthing the vulnerable accounts of their lives. Mabotja goes back to some of the most memorable guests interviewed in the first season to pick up from where they left off. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unpacked With Relebogile (@unpackedshow) In the 13-part pilot season set to premiere on YouTube on Thursday, November 2, Mabotja reconnects with some of the most talked-about guests from the franchise.

Among the stories revisited are those of Mari van Heerdan, a black woman who identifies as white; Seleke Ramatlotlo, a man who, after four years, discovered that the child he had embraced as his own, biologically, was not; and Zizo Apleni, a guest who commanded the spotlight in the most-watched “Unpacked” episode to date, “Raped By My Father”. In the new episode, Apleni offers insight into the journey of her perpetrator. Mabotja said her mission was “to reunite with those whose souls were once laid bare on the canvas of vulnerability. These are the individuals who, with unwavering authenticity, bared their hearts and divulged their most intimate accounts of existence”.