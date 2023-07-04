From Compton to Cape Town: No greater feeling than being home, says Anthony Anderson

Hollywood actor Anthony Anderson’s recent trip to Cape Town was quite the experience filled with many warm moments. The award-winning Anderson took to his official Instagram account and posted highlights from his trip, which included a visit to SIBA - The Restaurant.

Founder and owner of Siba Mtongana was left beaming with the biggest smile, when Anderson was a special guest at her restaurant. Whilst “home,” the comedian got to feel the warmth of the Mother City. He shared videos of himself surrounded by performers singing joyfully outside Karibu, South African Dining restaurant.

The performers were adorned in traditional headwear singing “Welcome to South Africa” and the actor broke into dance mode, along with one of the performers. He shared a series of pictures of himself with people he met on his night in Cape Town. “It feels good to be home. The LOVE is real!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Anderson (@anthonyanderson) Fans of the “Blackish” actor gushed over his moves and all the love he got while in Cape Town. Rachelmbuki commented: “Aww, I love this! Nothing beats South African harmonies. Enjoy the motherland 🙌🏾😍”