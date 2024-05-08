How to have a ‘shucking’ good time at the Knysna Oyster Festival

Get ready to mark your calendars because the Knysna Oyster Festival is making its grand return from June 21 to 30. This annual event is known for its outstanding oysters, lively vibe, and awesome sports activities.

This year's festival promises to be a blast, with tons of fun lined up for everyone. Dubbed "A shucking good time!, the festival is all about celebrating Knysna's special vibe and flavours. It's a chance for everyone to dive into delicious food, enjoy thrilling sports, and soak up some culture. This year the festival organisers are putting the spotlight back on oysters, making sure these tasty molluscs are plentiful at spots all across Knysna.

Take a stop at Sirocca restaurant at Thesen Island, where you can experience an oyster tasting paired with a glass of bubbly. Chef Garth Beeslaar is passionate about oysters and has created an exceptional tasting experience combining cultured and wild oysters with various toppings. “The Knysna Oyster Festival is not just a celebration of our region’s delicious oysters but also a testament to the vibrant community spirit that defines Knysna,” said Knysna Executive Mayor, Aubrey Tsengwa. “We are thrilled to unveil an eclectic mix of events and activities that showcase the best of what Knysna has to offer.”

Visitors will find a whole array of activities to suit every taste, from live music and cooking contests to sipping wine at festivals and browsing through artsy markets. If you feel like discovering the artist in you, then Helena Gerber’s Sip Paint & Sip is a must. The talented artist shares her expertise and painting in a fun, relaxed experience. Plus, you get to take your artwork home. Helena Gerber’s Sip Paint & Sip in Knysna. Picture: Sarene Kloren

As anticipation builds for this year’s festivities, visitors are encouraged to mark their calendars and book their accommodation early to avoid missing out. Hideaway Guest House on the main road is a great option for those who want to be in the centre of the action. Knysna Waterfront and Thesen Harbour Town are within walking distance. It has recently been refurbished with high-end finishes and amenities. Hosts Cecil and Colleen Harding are an integral part of the local tourism industry, with an extensive knowledge of tourism, both locally and throughout South Africa. [email protected]