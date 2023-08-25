Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLTravelAfricaSouth AfricaWorld
Independent Online | Travel
Search IOL
IOLTravelAfricaSouth AfricaWorld
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, August 25, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Table Mountain continues to rake up the accolades, makes list of most Instagrammable natural wonders

Table Mountain it is one of Cape Town's most popular tourist attractions with approximately one million people a year using the Cableway. Picture: TABLE MOUNTAIN AERIAL CABLEWAY COMPANY

Table Mountain it is one of Cape Town's most popular tourist attractions with approximately one million people a year using the Cableway. Picture: TABLE MOUNTAIN AERIAL CABLEWAY COMPANY

Published 1h ago

Share

Mother Nature has blessed the world with some beautiful natural wonders that leave people in constant awe.

Some natural wonders are guaranteed to take your breath away, and some overrated, leaving you wondering what is this?

The experts at Titan Travel have looked into the popularity of world-famous natural wonders on social media platforms Instagram and TikTok, as well as Google and Tripadvisor, and ranked which natural wonders of the world are the most worthy of an Instagram post.

Instagram posts have become than time line fillers but have helped with trip planning, with people identifying locations that they want to visit all because of that one picture-perfect post.

Table Mountain ranks as the world’s second most Instagrammable natural wonder with over 1.2 million posts dedicated to the South African beauty.

After all, hike snaps from the iconic Table Mountain overlooking the beautiful Cape Town city have become quite popular and rewarding after breaking a sweat hiking.

The natural wonders with the most Instagram posts. Picture: Supplied

Taking the top spot as the most Instagrammable natural wonder is the Grand Canyon, with over 4.2 million posts dedicated to the awe-inspiring gorge carved into the landscape by the Colorado River.

Located in the US state of Arizona, the Grand Canyon offers plenty of opportunities to explore its unique sights, from hiking to helicopter and donkey ride.

The picturesque Halong Bay in Vietnam is the third most Instagrammable natural wonder of the world with over 1.1 million posts.

Related Topics:

Table Mountain Aerial Cableway CompanyInstagramCape TownUnited StatesVietnamTable MountainAfrican Travel