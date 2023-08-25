Table Mountain continues to rake up the accolades, makes list of most Instagrammable natural wonders

Mother Nature has blessed the world with some beautiful natural wonders that leave people in constant awe. Some natural wonders are guaranteed to take your breath away, and some overrated, leaving you wondering what is this?

The experts at Titan Travel have looked into the popularity of world-famous natural wonders on social media platforms Instagram and TikTok, as well as Google and Tripadvisor, and ranked which natural wonders of the world are the most worthy of an Instagram post. Instagram posts have become than time line fillers but have helped with trip planning, with people identifying locations that they want to visit all because of that one picture-perfect post. Table Mountain ranks as the world’s second most Instagrammable natural wonder with over 1.2 million posts dedicated to the South African beauty.

After all, hike snaps from the iconic Table Mountain overlooking the beautiful Cape Town city have become quite popular and rewarding after breaking a sweat hiking. The natural wonders with the most Instagram posts. Picture: Supplied