Youth4Tourism initiative set to create thousands of jobs in tourism industry

South Africa's tourism industry has long been recognised as a catalyst for economic growth and a significant generator of employment opportunities. To tap into this potential and usher in a new era for the sector, the Youth Employment Service (YES) and financial services group Sanlam have launched an ambitious private sector initiative called Youth4Tourism.

The primary objective of Youth4Tourism is to unite various businesses in unlocking the untapped potential of the tourism industry by creating over 1 000 jobs for young individuals in its initial phase. This initiative aims to support thousands of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) involved in South Africa's tourism value chain. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), Africa's travel and tourism sector is projected to generate nearly 14 million new jobs over the next ten years, with an annual growth rate of 6.8% between 2022 and 2032.

Additionally, Statistics South Africa reveals that the tourism sector in SA is larger than both the manufacturing and agriculture sectors, making it a crucial driver of the domestic economy, catering to both leisure and business travel. During the first phase of the Youth4Tourism project, young individuals from across South Africa will be employed to promote and support tourist attractions nationwide. By showcasing their home towns and surrounding areas, as well as utilizing their creative talents, these youth will guide both local and international tourists throughout the country.

"South Africa's tourism sector is rebounding rapidly from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and is a major driving force for creating youth jobs and fostering economic growth. Through this initiative, we aim to further accelerate the sector's momentum," said Ravi Naidoo, CEO of YES. The CEO of Sanlam, Paul Hanratty, highlighted the urgent need to address youth unemployment, as nearly 250 000 young people lost their jobs in the first quarter of 2023, bringing the total number of unemployed youth to 4.9 million. Hanratty emphasized that the private sector must rally together to sponsor the placement of talented young individuals in the tourism sector, and he calls on other corporations to join this initiative.

The range of potential roles includes tour guides, event coordinators, content creators, concierges, chefs, resort managers, and travel agents, among others. Picture: Unplash The focus is on upskilling young people in the gig economy, particularly enhancing their capabilities in driving tourism. To actively participate in transforming South Africa's tourism landscape, businesses from various sectors are encouraged to join the Youth4Tourism movement and create diverse work opportunities for young individuals within the sector.