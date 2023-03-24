Air France presents its new haute cuisine spring menu for La Première and business cabins

From March to June 2023, on departure from Paris, Air France offers a new series of exceptional dishes to be exclusively enjoyed on board its long-haul La Première and business cabins. The company is teaming up with a high-flying trio of chefs, Mauro Colagreco, Angelo Musa and Régis Marcon, to showcase French haute cuisine on board its flights.

To design these menus, the chefs have worked alongside Servair, a global leader in in-flight catering, to create a selection of dishes, focusing on fresh, seasonal and local produce. As part of its commitment to a more responsible catering offer, the red meat, poultry, milk products and eggs on each menu are of French origin and the fish sourced from sustainable fisheries. A vegetarian dish is also systematically available. Mauro Colagreco and Angelo Musa in the La Première cabin

For the very first time, the company has entrusted the dishes on the menu of its prestigious La Première suites to Mauro Colagreco, a three-Michelin starred chef and Unesco goodwill ambassador for biodiversity, based in Menton (France). He has come up with eight tasty dishes that will be revealed gradually from March to June, created by selecting only seasonal produce. Colagreco said: “I was inspired to create these dishes by our region in the south of France, the Alpes-Maritimes. There is a whole range of ingredients from the sea, the mountains, citrus fruits and the famous Menton lemons. I would like passengers in the La Première cabin to discover each product and its history so that their meal is a real moment of culinary pleasure suspended in time.’’

Picture: Supplied The dishes signed by Mauro Colagreco for the La Première cabin: Comté and onion ravioli with porcini sauce asparagus with Parmesan cream lobster, citrus vinaigrette crusted sea bream, royal courgette, shellfish juice and tarragon sauce guinea fowl, roasted squash, orange sauce roast chicken, yellow courgette fennel kumquat salad, saffron lemon sauce lamb roll with pistachio and kumquat confit, green condiments rack of lamb, chard stuffed with lamb confit, Provençal sauce. Picture: Supplied In terms of desserts, this will be the first time that Angelo Musa, Meilleur Ouvrier de France and World’s Best Pastry Chef, will be bringing an elegant and sweet touch to the menus in the La Première cabin. The chef has signed a selection of four desserts where balance, delicacy and harmony of flavours meet.

“It’s an immense source of pride to work with Air France and to invite La Première customers to discover my desserts. For me, Air France embodies French excellence, just like my profession,” said Musa. The desserts signed by Angelo Musa for the La Première cabin: 100% vanilla 100% raspberry lemon meringue tartlet ode chocolate-caramel. Régis Marcon in the business cabin

In the business cabin, Régis Marcon, the triple Michelin-starred chef and Bocuse d’Or winner, offers a new series of refined dishes. Nature has always inspired this chef, who draws his inspiration from the Ardèche and Auvergne regions of France to create unique dishes for the company. He has signed a selection of eight gourmet dishes which will be progressively unveiled for an unparalleled fine French dining experience in the sky. “Cuisine can only be beautiful when it is close to nature. This is the emotion I would like to transmit to Air France travellers” said Marcon. The dishes signed by Régis Marcon for the business cabin: