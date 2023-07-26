British Airways give passengers 1 piece of KFC chicken to solve catering dilemma during long-haul flight

Passengers on board British Airways flight BA252 on Sunday to Providenciales, Turks & Caicos (PLS), to Nassau, Bahamas (NAS), to London, England (LHR), were left in a bit of a daze. The flight, according to passengers, had catering issues as the plane's carts had not been properly chilled and all the food had to be thrown out, resulting in there being no catering during the long-haul flight.

Passenger Andrew Bailey, tweeted how they had been served one piece of chicken from KFC in Nassau. “@British_Airways just landed @HeathrowAirport after a 12.5 hour flight BA252 from Turks and Caicos with no catering! BA had to serve @kfc at Nassau giving some lucky passengers 1 piece of chicken. The container with the plane catering wasn’t chilled so all thrown away!!” Another passenger tweeted that the situation was laughable, seeing the flight attendants using tongs and handing out drumsticks.

@KUWSoghmanian tweeted: “We were on this same flight. Laughable. If anyone has film/photos of @British_Airways tonging out one piece of kfc chicken (drumstick! Not even breast) - please share. People with medical conditions left without any food or proper refreshments.” We were on this same flight. Laughable. If anyone has film/photos of @British_Airways tonging out one piece of kfc chicken (drumstick! Not even breast) - please share. People with medical conditions left without any food or proper refreshments. — KeepinUpW'Soghmanian (@KUWSoghmanian) July 24, 2023

Bailey was not wrong for his complaint as the airline’s in-dining is something many travellers look forward to, especially on a long flight. Some Twitter users, however, praised the crew for making the best out of a tricky situation and finding an alternative to serve passengers. @EmilyCsTravelA1 tweeted: “As someone who is a flight attendant with a different airline, I can understand the frustration that the crew must have gone through to try and come up with a solution. However, it was the fault of the catering company, not British Airways.”