Couple vow never to fly with Emirates again after R80K first class seats turn out to be meh

This came after a couple who spent R310 705.60 on airline tickets shared their little ordeal, stating that they would never fly with Emirates again. Eamonn and Karen Gilmore from Perth, Western Australia, had to book last-minute business class flights from Perth to London due to a sad event in the family.

But fate decided to sprinkle a little Emirates upgrade magic on their journey! With a cost, of course – there’s always a cost. They were given a golden opportunity to upgrade their tickets to first class for R87 243. 20 extra, which led to a total of R310 705.60. Yeah, people are indeed crazy, apparently that’s a bargain. Additionally, Eamonn told ‘Perth Now’ that he used his own personal tablet due to his entertainment system being faulty.

To add fuel to the fire, his wife’s seat got stuck. After she had reclined it, she was unable to get it back up. Doesn’t sound like it’s worth R80K to me. The poor crew had to summon all their might to force the stubborn contraption into a sitting position. Alas, it was a fail because that seat had no intention of reclining again whatsoever. Upon arrival in London the Gilmores decided to voice their concerns. They reported their unsatisfactory experience to Emirates.

Emirates politely asked them to put their feedback in writing. The airline finally responded to the Gilmores weeks later, offering them 100 000 SkyMiles each as a gesture of goodwill and consideration for their inconvenience.