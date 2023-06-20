FlySafair clinches 3rd consecutive win as best low-cost airline in Africa

This marks the third consecutive win for the airline, showcasing its commitment to providing affordable and quality air travel. Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair, proudly accepted the award on behalf of the airline at the ceremony held in Paris. “We are so proud that all the hard work our team has put into continuously improving has been recognised at such a prestigious event,” said Gordon.

“To have this work and our commitment to seamless, on-time travel rewarded at this level is testament to the dedication and excellence that our staff bring to work each day,” he added. The World Airline Awards are determined through an annual customer satisfaction survey conducted by Skytrax. Among the 80 major awards presented during the event, FlySafair's recognition as the Best Low-Cost Airline stood out due to its foundation in real passenger feedback and experiences.

Gordon highlighted the significance of this award, acknowledging the airline's ability to maintain high standards of customer service, even during challenging times. Gordon highlighted the significance of this award, acknowledging the airline's ability to maintain high standards of customer service even during challenging times. Picture: Supplied One of the key factors contributing to FlySafair's ongoing success was its exceptional On-Time Performance (OTP) rating. In 2023, the airline achieved an average score of 93.7%. Last year, it ranked among the top 20 most punctual airlines worldwide.

This achievement became even more remarkable, considering that FlySafair had increased its flight operations by 47% since 2019. Gordon emphasized that tracking and reporting OTP has always been a priority for the airline, as it is considered their main differentiating factor. The ability to maintain this performance while scaling their capacity has been a crucial focus for FlySafair.

Additionally, FlySafair has made further improvements to enhance the passenger experience. They have expanded their WhatsApp services, becoming the first airline in Africa to offer mobile payments. Furthermore, they have introduced a new regional route connecting Johannesburg and Zanzibar, with plans for several other routes later this year.