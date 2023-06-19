The ship showcases the most energy-efficient cruise ship design to date and is powered by LNG, the cleanest marine fuel available at scale.
It incorporates advanced environmental technologies, such as on-board wastewater treatment systems and waste management handling.
The ship is also future-proof, enabling easy integration of upcoming sustainable innovations such as carbon-neutral synthetic and alternative fuels.
During its maiden voyage, MSC Euribia achieved net zero greenhouse gas emissions by using bio-LNG and the mass balance approach on a journey from St Nazaire to Copenhagen.
The naming ceremony was attended by Danish television host Sarah Grünewald and screen legend Sophia Loren, who has a long-standing relationship with MSC Cruises.
The event featured a gala dinner, live entertainment – including a set by French DJ and record producer Bob Sinclar – and the customary breaking of a champagne bottle over the ship's bow.
MSC Euribia begins her first cruise season in Northern Europe this month, offering 7-night trips from Kiel, Germany, and Copenhagen, Denmark to the Norwegian fjords.
Itineraries include stops at Geiranger, Ålesund, and Flaam, providing passengers with a variety of experiences.
MSC Cruises said it aimed to reduce emissions intensity by 40% ahead of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) 2030 target and achieve net zero emissions through the adoption of new technologies and non-carbon and renewable fuels.
It was collaborating with fuel providers to deploy sustainable fuels such as advanced biofuels and biogas, it said.
The company was also exploring the potential of green hydrogen, green methanol, and synthetic e-fuels for decarbonisation. It said it was focused on developing scalable solutions that could be universally implemented.