The ship showcases the most energy-efficient cruise ship design to date and is powered by LNG, the cleanest marine fuel available at scale. It incorporates advanced environmental technologies, such as on-board wastewater treatment systems and waste management handling.

The ship is also future-proof, enabling easy integration of upcoming sustainable innovations such as carbon-neutral synthetic and alternative fuels. During its maiden voyage, MSC Euribia achieved net zero greenhouse gas emissions by using bio-LNG and the mass balance approach on a journey from St Nazaire to Copenhagen. The naming ceremony was attended by Danish television host Sarah Grünewald and screen legend Sophia Loren, who has a long-standing relationship with MSC Cruises.

The event featured a gala dinner, live entertainment – including a set by French DJ and record producer Bob Sinclar – and the customary breaking of a champagne bottle over the ship's bow. MSC Euribia begins her first cruise season in Northern Europe this month, offering 7-night trips from Kiel, Germany, and Copenhagen, Denmark to the Norwegian fjords. Itineraries include stops at Geiranger, Ålesund, and Flaam, providing passengers with a variety of experiences.