New hotel in Cape Town CBD will offer a games arcade, co-working space and a 24-hour rooftop restaurant

After years of speculation, it has been announced that a new 127-room hotel will be developed in the City Park building, which was previously the Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital. The prime location in Cape Town’s CBD has been vacant for several years since the hospital relocated to new premises on the Foreshore.

Ennismore Hotels has signed a deal to open the Mama Shelter Cape Town Hotel – its first property in South Africa. Ennismore Hotels has signed a deal to open the Mama Shelter Cape Town Hotel – its first property in South Africa. Picture: Ennismore Hotels Mama Shelter Cape Town promises to be a new venue in the vibrant CBD where guests will be encouraged to live life to the fullest, offering affordable, sassy, and sexy accommodation.

The building will also include retail space, offices and residential apartments alongside the Mama Shelter Hotel. The hotel will comprise 127 rooms across three categories, 68 branded residences, 36 studios, 23 one-bedroom, five two-bedroom, 3 three-bedroom and one four-bedroom apartment. The hotel facilities will include a gym, an all-day rooftop restaurant, a pool and pool deck as well as 213 sqm of meeting rooms and 380 sqm of co-working space.

The hotel group will also be debuting a new concept, Mama Play, a 742 sqm arcade featuring a tenpin bowling alley, karaoke and event spaces. Ennismore will also open a separate restaurant on Bree Street. “This signing marks an important milestone for Ennismore, as it is our first signing for any of our brands in South Africa, an exciting new destination for us,” said Cedric Gobilliard, Brand COO for Mama Shelter at Ennismore. “More than a hotel, more than a restaurant or a bar, Mama Shelter is a living place – a place to meet, eat, drink, sing and dream.”