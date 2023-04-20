8 tips to avoid common mistakes and oversights while travelling

The general manager of Corporate Traveller, Bonnie Smith, advises that being well-prepared and having enough information before embarking on any trip is crucial to ensure a stress-free and enjoyable travel experience, avoiding preventable issues such as being denied entry to a country. Some travellers may overlook essential steps or items necessary for a successful trip due to their unfamiliarity with travel routines.

“They may forget to pack essential items, such as their medication, they may not be aware that their passport has expired, or they may not be familiar with the current travel regulations and requirements. They may also struggle with logistics, such as navigating airports or finding transportation at their destination. This can be inconvenient and lead to unnecessary stress and anxiety,” says Smith. Smith suggests those planning to travel review and take measures to adhere to the following: Check travel restrictions: Before you travel, review the travel restrictions and prerequisites in your destination country, which may still include Covid-19 vaccination obligations. Get vaccinated if required: some countries may require proof of vaccination for entry.

Carry necessary documents: It’s important to have essential travel documents, such as a valid passport, visa if needed, travel insurance and health records. For bleisure (business and leisure) trips with family, it's necessary to carry proper identification for minors and a notarised consent letter from the absent parent if only one parent is travelling, or if both parents are not accompanying the child. Additionally, some countries may require extra documentation or permits for business travel. Pack essential items (correctly): You can bring electronics and prescription medication in both carry-on and checked luggage, but they might need extra screening or permits. Remember that liquids are still restricted to 100ml per container and must be in a clear, resealable plastic bag no larger than 1 litre. Picture: Christopher Ivanov/Unsplash Double-check your flight: Check in for your flight online and verify that the flight schedule has remained the same. Additionally, ensure that you know the airport check-in and boarding time for your flight.

Do your research: Stay informed about the current situation in your destination country, including any safety or security risks, natural disasters, or civil unrest. Plan ahead: Consider your transportation options, such as rental cars or public transport, and book them in advance. This will save you time and money and ensure you arrive at your destination on time. Keep your valuables safe: ensure they are secure at all times, and remember not to leave your luggage unattended. Follow local laws and customs: Lately there have been quite a few stories of tourists who are not abiding by local laws and customs. It’s of key importance that you respect local laws and customs, and avoid activities that may be considered offensive or illegal. Familiarise yourself with the local business culture and traditions, which can differ from what you are used to. This includes proper attire, greetings, and business practices.