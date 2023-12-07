Vietnam's capital Hanoi named World's Leading City Break Destination

Vietnam's capital Hanoi has been honoured as the World's Leading City Break Destination 2023 at the World Travel Awards in Dubai, Vietnam News Agency reported on Tuesday.
This was the second time Hanoi has won the title.
The World's Leading City Break Destination 2023 award has once again affirmed the potential and attractiveness of Hanoi's tourism, according to the city's Tourism Department.
The latest World's Leading City Break Destination award is another demonstration of the local tourism sector's efforts and achievements as well as Hanoi's firm foothold in the global tourism map, said the department.
According to the department, Hanoi welcomed 22.6 million tourists in the first 11 months of 2023, an increase of 32.4 percent year-on-year.
Among the arrivals, international tourists accounted for 4.1 million, three times higher compared to the same period in 2022.
At the World Travel Awards this year, Vietnam also won the World's Leading Heritage Destination 2023, according to Vietnam National Authority of Tourism.
Cape Town too won big at the awards ceremony. The Mother City was named Africa’s Leading City Destination, as well as securing global recognition at the World Luxury Travel Awards.
NAC Helicopters secured the top spot as the Helicopter Charter Company, while Jeep Tours Cape Town claimed the Adventure Tour Company award for the entire African continent.
The Two Oceans Aquarium, known for its aquatic wonders, and Juma Art Tours, celebrated for its unique Art & Culture Experience, also received accolades.