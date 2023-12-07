Vietnam's capital Hanoi named World's Leading City Break Destination

Vietnam's capital Hanoi has been honoured as the World's Leading City Break Destination 2023 at the World Travel Awards in Dubai, Vietnam News Agency reported on Tuesday. This was the second time Hanoi has won the title.

The World's Leading City Break Destination 2023 award has once again affirmed the potential and attractiveness of Hanoi's tourism, according to the city's Tourism Department. The latest World's Leading City Break Destination award is another demonstration of the local tourism sector's efforts and achievements as well as Hanoi's firm foothold in the global tourism map, said the department. According to the department, Hanoi welcomed 22.6 million tourists in the first 11 months of 2023, an increase of 32.4 percent year-on-year.

Among the arrivals, international tourists accounted for 4.1 million, three times higher compared to the same period in 2022.

At the World Travel Awards this year, Vietnam also won the World's Leading Heritage Destination 2023, according to Vietnam National Authority of Tourism.