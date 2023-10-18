Durban and Cape Town recognised as some of Africa’s leading destinations at the 30th World Travel Awards

Cape Town is Africa’s Leading City Destination for 2023 while Durban is Africa's Leading Festival & Event Destination 2023. That’s according to the latest World Travel Awards. Both cities were nominated in these categories and achieved an overall win, respectively.

The World Travel Awards acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Durban was up against Accra, Ghana, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Kigali, Rwanda, Lagos, Nigeria, Marrakech, Morocco, Nairobi, Kenya and Zanzibar, Tanzania in its category. Africa’s playground also received awards as Africa's Leading Meetings & Conference Destination 2023 with the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) being recognised as Africa's Leading Meetings & Conference Centre 2023.