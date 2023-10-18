Durban and Cape Town recognised as some of Africa’s leading destinations at the 30th World Travel Awards

Cape Town is Africa’s Leading City Destination for 2023 while Durban is Africa's Leading Festival & Event Destination 2023. That’s according to the latest World Travel Awards.
Both cities were nominated in these categories and achieved an overall win, respectively.
The World Travel Awards acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.
Durban was up against Accra, Ghana, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Kigali, Rwanda, Lagos, Nigeria, Marrakech, Morocco, Nairobi, Kenya and Zanzibar, Tanzania in its category.
Africa’s playground also received awards as Africa's Leading Meetings & Conference Destination 2023 with the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) being recognised as Africa's Leading Meetings & Conference Centre 2023.
The Mother City also proved why it is a favourite destination with Cape Town International Airport named Africa’s Leading Airport 2023, the Port of Cape Town being named Africa’s Leading Cruise Port 2023 and One&Only in Cape Town achieving Africa's Leading Luxury Resort 2023.
The Silo Hotel in Cape Town was also recognised as Africa's Leading Luxury Hotel 2023 while Villa Two @Ellerman House, also in Cape Town, was named Africa's Leading Luxury Hotel Villa 2023.
Other winners include Labotessa Luxury Boutique Hotel as Africa's Leading Design Hotel 2023; Cheetah Plains as Africa's Leading Green Hotel 2023; Nelson Mandela Platinum Suite @ Saxon Hotel Villas and Spa as Africa's Leading Hotel Suite 2023; Silvan Safari as Africa's Leading Luxury Lodge 2023; &Beyond Phinda Private Game Reserve as Africa's Leading Private Game Reserve 2023; Makumu Private Game Lodge as Africa's Leading Safari Lodge 2023 and Pezula Nature Hotel & Spa, South Africa as Africa's Leading Sports Resort 2023.